WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salvation Army South Central Kansas kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign on Wednesday.

The event happened from 4-6 p.m. at Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean Boulevard. The public was invited to attend.

The first donation of the season was a giant gold coin, dropped into the six-foot Red Kettle. The organization helps provide Christmas gifts, food, shelter, rent and utility assistance to struggling people during the holidays and beyond.

“I think that we have a responsibility, those of us who are well off, to try to support those who are in need, you know. Try to help extend a hand to our brothers and our sisters who just need a hand up,” Capt. Scott Parnell, Wichita Citadel Corps Officer, said.

Christmas assistance for the organization is open. Click here for an application.