WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Santa Claus is coming to town! He will be coming to Watson Park, 3022 S. McLean Blvd., from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22.

Santa will have Mrs. Claus next to him at his cozy North Pole house, where little boys and girls can take photos with them. Be sure to bring a camera.

The City of Wichita Park & Recreation says there will be a whole array of fun activities.

“Warm up by the fire pits while roasting s’mores, sip on delicious hot cocoa (while supplies last!), and get in the festive spirit playing games like tic-tac-toe, corn hole, hula hoops with candy canes, giant checkers, and Connect Four,” said City of Wichita Park & Recreation.

There is also another family photo opportunity with Santa’s Sleighs setup.

The event is free and open to the public.