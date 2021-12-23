Sedgwick County is providing Christmas tree recycling drop-off sites

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Environment Resources is providing Christmas tree recycling this season at many drop-off sites around Wichita and the surrounding areas.

Drop-off sites:

Wichita:Sedgwick County:
Boston Park – 6655 E. ZimmerlyCheney – E. South Ave. and Garfield
Buffalo Park – 10209 HardtnerClearwater – Chisholm Trail Sports Complex
College Hill United Methodist Church – 2930 E 1st St NColwich – 115 N. 3rd St.
Earhart Environmental Magnet School – 4401 N. ArkansasDerby – 2801 E. James
Edgemoor Park – 5815 E. 9th St.Garden Plain – the Water Tower
Extension Education Center – 7001 W. 21st St. N.Goddard – Means Memorial Park
Great Plains Nature Center – 6232 E. 29th St. N.Kechi – 107 Sioux St.
Old Cowtown Museum – 1865 Museum Blvd.Maize – 201 S. Park
Osage Park – 2121 W. 31st St. SMount Hope – 400 S. Thomas
South Linwood Park – 1901 S Kansas St.Mulvane — 117 E. Main St.
Park City — 6801 N. Hydraulic
Valley Center — Veterans Park

These drop-off sites will be accepting trees between Dec. 20, 2021, and Jan. 21, 2022. The trees that are received will be converted into mulch. While guests are dropping their trees off, they can even help themselves to free mulch from previous trees.

Other small cities may operate their own drop-off sites.

Sedgwick County Environmental Resources thanks you in advance for helping make less trash by recycling your Christmas trees.

For questions and to learn more ways on how you can help the environment, please call 316-660-7200 or visit their website.

