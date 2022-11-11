WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo is kicking off the holiday season with 12 Days of Giveaways, beginning Friday, Nov. 18.

Different prizes will be given away each day, leading to the ultimate prize package, which will be given away on day 12 of the event.

The zoo will offer multiple ways to enter the contest, all to be outlined on Day 1 via social media.

The zoo is giving the opportunity to get a head start on entries – visit Wild Lights and tag the Zoo in a selfie with your favorite light display using #SCZgiveaways. Multiple entries will be granted for multiple selfies and posting on multiple social platforms. Photos must feature displays from the 2022 Wild Lights event.

Wild Lights is open from 6 – 9 p.m., Wednesdays – Sundays until Dec. 4. Tickets are available online at SCZ.org