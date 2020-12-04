Seniors enjoy Christmas season safely

HESSTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents of Hesston came together this week to help area seniors enjoy the season safely during the pandemic.

The Dyck Arboretum of the Plains hosted a special evening for Bluestem Communities senior residents to view thousands of lights for its annual Luminary Walk.

Hesston Golf Course donated golf carts for the event and masked Bluestem Communities staff drove residents around the light show. Most residents have had limited to no in-person visitors or outings since the pandemic began in March so this was an extra special evening for all. 

