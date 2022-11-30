WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The holiday shopping season is here! Many people are choosing to buy on a budget as inflation pumps up prices.

Worn Again is one of the thrift stores in Wichita. After a brief closure, they re-opened their doors this past weekend. Between Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, their owner says it was their biggest revenue weekend in a year and a half.

“Our foot traffic was definitely higher this year than it was last year,” said Jaime Nix, Owner of Worn Again.

Nix says new faces are coming in to shop this holiday season.

“What I was seeing was people that probably haven’t thrift shopped before were finding some really good resale items that were name brands that they were recognizing at affordable prices,” she said.

Over at Et Cetera Shop in Newton, a deal is at the top of many wish lists.

“Same people, same faces, a little bit of new, and everyone is looking for value more so than anything else,” said Keith Smith, Et Cetera’s Operations Manager.

Smith says they are seeing more sales than last year.

As inflation impacts everyone, Et Cetera is doing its best to keep prices relatively the same.

“Needs versus wants is the best way to look at it. Needs we price lower. Wants – does everyone need a diamond ring? Well, those things are going to go into silent auction,” Smith explained.

Whether it’s for gifts or trying to add some festive decor, secondhand stores like Goodwill can help your budget.

“There’s lots of holiday decorations, including trees, and those are not cheap when you go out and buy an artificial tree for your home,” said Laura Ritterbush, Goodwill Industries of Kansas President and CEO.

Buying secondhand saves more than dollars.

“By shopping and donating to our stores, we are able to support individuals getting their high school diploma, taking English as a second language classes, and also supporting people with developmental disabilities,” Ritterbush said.

“Part of our mission is to make sure that we’re saving things from the landfill,” Nix said.