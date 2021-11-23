Spiced Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Carina Branson, a digital producer at KSN, shares her favorite oatmeal raisin cookies recipe that comes from allrecipes.

Ingredients

  • ½ cup softened un-salted butter 
  • ½ cup butter flavored shortening 
  • 1 cup packed light brown sugar 
  • ½ cup granulated sugar 
  • 2 eggs 
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. 
  • 1.5 cups all-purpose flour 
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda. 
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 
  • ½ teaspoon ground cloves 
  • ½ teaspoon salt 
  • 3 cups rolled oats 
  • 1 cup raisins 

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F 
  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter, butter flavored shortening, brown sugar, white sugar, eggs, and vanilla until smooth. 
  • In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves, and salt. Slowly add this mixture to the previous bowl. Stir in the oat and raisins. 
  • Drop rounded teaspoonfuls onto an ungreased cookie sheet. 
  • Bake for 10-12 minutes until light and golden. Let them cool for at least 2 minutes before removing from cookie sheet. 
  • Store in an airtight container. 

