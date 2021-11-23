Spiced Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Carina Branson, a digital producer at KSN, shares her favorite oatmeal raisin cookies recipe that comes from allrecipes.
Recipe
Ingredients
- ½ cup softened un-salted butter
- ½ cup butter flavored shortening
- 1 cup packed light brown sugar
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
- 1.5 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda.
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground cloves
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 3 cups rolled oats
- 1 cup raisins
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F
- In a large bowl, cream together the butter, butter flavored shortening, brown sugar, white sugar, eggs, and vanilla until smooth.
- In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves, and salt. Slowly add this mixture to the previous bowl. Stir in the oat and raisins.
- Drop rounded teaspoonfuls onto an ungreased cookie sheet.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes until light and golden. Let them cool for at least 2 minutes before removing from cookie sheet.
- Store in an airtight container.