‘Spread your Christmas cheer’: Convert your tree into free mulch

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – When you’re done enjoying your Christmas tree this holiday season, you don’t have to throw it in the trash.

Sedgwick County is asking you to take it to one of 22 drop-off sites in the Wichita area. The sites will be open from Dec. 20 to Jan 23.

The tree will be turned into free mulch for anyone who wants it.

Click here to open the map on your smartphone.

Visit SedgwickCounty.org for complete details.

