HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Starting Saturday, Strataca Kansas Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson will turn on its Christmas display.

The display features over 100,000 lights, thousands of wrapped presents, a Candy Cane Lane, a Gingerbread Alley, and Santa Claus. Strataca Chief Engineer Jonathan Zeimer spent the past two months installing the miles of lights that went into the displays.

There will be a visit from Santa Claus on Dec. 10 from 11 am – 2 pm, with other activities at the Event Center at Strataca. The display will run through Jan. 8 and is included with the general admission price. For more about Strataca, visit their website.