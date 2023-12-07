WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Support Kansas farmers this holiday season by buying a Christmas tree grown in Kansas.

The Kansas Christmas Tree Growers Association consists of tree farmers across the state who grow a variety of trees.

According to the KCTGA, Kansas growers focus on mainly four different types of trees due to the state’s climate.

Those four different types include:

Austrian Pine Austrian Pine has long, stiff needles. They have a strong open branching habit making them excellent for hanging large ornaments. They retain their freshness very well. Scotch Pine ​Scotch Pines are the most common Christmas Tree grown in Kansas. They have medium-length needles and stiff branches. This tree is well suited for both light and heavy ornaments. It has excellent needle retention and holds up very well if taken care of properly. Virginia Pine Virginia Pines have soft needles that range in length from 1.5 to 3 inches in length. This tree has dense foliage with a pleasant pine fragrance and good needle retention. White Pine ​White Pines have medium-length soft needles. Limbs are limber, making them suitable for lighter ornaments. This tree has very little aroma and is reported to result in fewer allergic reactions. It has excellent needle retention.

Visit the KCTGA’s interactive tree farm map to find a Christmas tree near you.