Ted’s “Pupper”Mint Christmas Twists

Ted, whose human is Hunter Funk, a news reporter at KSN, shares his favorite dog treat recipe.
Recipe
Ingredients
- 3 cups of flour (whole wheat, barely rice or sorghum flour so it’s dog friendly)
- 1/2 nonfat powdered milk
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 5 mint leaves
- 2 teaspoons pet friendly food coloring
- 1 large egg (for a wash)
- A little Peanut butter (Xylitol free) for a drizzle at the end
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In one bowl, whisk flour, powdered milk, and baking powder.
- In a second bowl mix eggs and the chicken broth together.
- Combine wet and dry ingredients together and blend until combined.
- Next, knead into a dough. (you may want to add extra flour if it’s too sticky).
- Divide the dough into two parts. Set aside.
- Take the mint and finely chop it.
- Of the divided dough, add the mint to one of them and knead it in.
- Take the second dough that doesn’t have the mint and add the pet safe food coloring.
- Roll out the two doughs separately into rectangles about the same size. Then cut strips.
- You will then make them like candy canes by twisting one strip from the mint dough and another from the colored dough. Pinch the tops and bend the top. It should look like a candy cane.
- Brush an egg wash on top.
- Bake them for about 12 minutes.
- Let them cool, then melt a little peanut butter to drizzle on top! (My dog loves an added drizzle on his cookies).