Thanksgiving meal will cost you one penny more

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The average cost of a Thanksgiving meal for ten in 2019 is $48.91. That’s only a one cent difference from 2018.

Each year, the American Farm Bureau tracks and measures the cost of staple Thanksgiving items, enough to serve 10 people plus leftovers, and reports it. Last year, the average cost was $48.90.

The items shopped for include: turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk, all in quantities sufficient to serve a family of 10 with plenty for leftovers.

KSN visited the Dillons store at Central and Rock to ask shoppers about their holiday shopping.

“We love cranberry. I make a chutney. My mom is from the south so we like that kind of chutney,” Melissa Scribner, of Andover said.

We asked shoppers what items were bringing them in to the store.

Shirley Long was looking for the biggest turkey she could find to feed her 15 relatives.

Joy Davis just rolled into town from Harker Heights, Texas. Looking for ingredients for her famous cornbread dressing.

Christian Coffey said he was sent with his wife’s grocery list for Thanksgiving.

Lynda Connell had an organized list, arranged by aisle, of what ingredients she needed for her Waldorf salad and other items.

Dillons spokesperson Sheila Lowrie says Dillons stores in Missouri, Nebraska and Kansas will sell enough turkeys this week, that if placed end to end, could stretch across the Grand Canyon and back at the widest point.

The stores in the tri-state district will also sell enough Kings Hawaiian rolls that the population of Wichita could have 2.5 rolls.

Also, this is the best-selling week for celery in Dillons stores. Shoppers buy about 20 percent of celery’s sales for the year during this week alone, to be used in veggie trays and in stuffing.

