The Arc’s Lights: A time of reflection and joy amidst the pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Arc’s Lights continue to entertain and amuse visitors, even during a global pandemic, uncertainty, and a time of holiday reflection.

KSN caught up with a few visitors at the Arc’s Lights Thursday evening.

“We’re upholding a family tradition, we come every year on Christmas Eve to come through the Arc’s Lights, said Erica Mourning. “We’re still trying to keep up with our Christmas traditions, it’s just something that we started doing one year on a whim because we heard about it, and it’s amazing, we have our favorite parts, we lost my mother in September, she was a huge presence in our lives. she said.

“This is actually my first time, so I’m pretty excited,” Tina Thomas said.

“The Arc Lights are a long time tradition, but especially this year,” said Pat Jones, board president with The Arc’s Lights. “It’s really exciting to have an opportunity for folks to stay in their cars and come out something like this where you can drive around and be socially distant.”

“It’s my baby girls’ second Christmas, and they’re actually old enough to enjoy light, so I just thought I’d bring them out and let them see some pretty lights,” Natalea Brown said, who was visiting with her twin toddlers. “I’m going to be taking pictures and I’m gonna have my phone to my son and have him take some videos of their oohs and ahhs.”

While basking in the lights, Tina Thomas and her husband Dan Gegen were thinking of Dan’s parents — both in their 80S, and this year was their first time being alone for the holidays.

