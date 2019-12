WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Arc’s Lights will be open an hour later to allow families more time to enjoy this amazing display of more than 1 million lights.

From today through Monday, The Arc’s Lights will be open until 10 p.m.

On Tuesday, Christmas Eve, the lights will be open until 11 p.m.

The regular closing time of 9 p.m. resumes on Christmas Day and continues through the final date, Dec. 28.

