WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fifth graders at Trinity Academy have built gingerbread houses replicating buildings across Wichita.

Kelly Truby, a fifth grade teacher at Trinity Academy, said the assignment was to build a winter wonderland-themed gingerbread house to scale.

She said out of the eight years she has had her students recreate building, her 43 students this year are the most she has had.

“The creativity that the students have done, outstanding,” said Truby. “Having water, which is jello, for the penguin exhibit at the zoo, outside-the-box thinking.”

Truby says a lot of the kids picked a building that they have some type of relationship with.

“We have a student that their dad is working on the top of the building on putting a new roof on Century II,” said Truby.

Truby says building the gingerbread houses was a fantastic way to pull in math.

“I really enjoyed teaching stem, and so this was a way to do hands-on exploration and work on scale and just fun math,” said Truby.

She says the gingerbread houses were built on top of boxes that were hot glued together.

“They had to think about what boxes they needed for the height of their building, they had to think about what would be the materials that would go along the outside, how would we meet a winter wonderland theme, what would we do to make it a winter wonderland theme,” said Truby.

Truby said that is also why they did not eat them.

She says she is proud of her students, who are proud of their work.