Ryan Newton, a digital producer at KSN, shares his family’s favorite turtles recipe.

Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 package Kraft caramels 
  • 1 package of pecan halves (your choice) 
  • Powder sugar 
  • 1 large Hersey Milk Chocolate bar 
  • 1/3 bar of paraffin wax, like Gulf Wax 

Instructions

  • Melt one package Kraft caramels with 1/4 cup cream or canned milk in a double boiler.
  • Place nest of 3 pecan halves on powder sugar-covered wax paper. Cover each nest with 1 teaspoon caramel mixture. Let cool.
  • Melt a large Hershey Milk Chocolate bar and 1/3 bar of paraffin wax in a double boiler and dip caramels.
  • Place on wax paper to set. 

