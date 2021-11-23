Ryan Newton, a digital producer at KSN, shares his family’s favorite turtles recipe.
Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 package Kraft caramels
- 1 package of pecan halves (your choice)
- Powder sugar
- 1 large Hersey Milk Chocolate bar
- 1/3 bar of paraffin wax, like Gulf Wax
Instructions
- Melt one package Kraft caramels with 1/4 cup cream or canned milk in a double boiler.
- Place nest of 3 pecan halves on powder sugar-covered wax paper. Cover each nest with 1 teaspoon caramel mixture. Let cool.
- Melt a large Hershey Milk Chocolate bar and 1/3 bar of paraffin wax in a double boiler and dip caramels.
- Place on wax paper to set.