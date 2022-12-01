WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Now that Thanksgiving is in the rear-view mirror, things are picking up for the Christmas season, including Santa’s sleigh.

If you’re looking in the sky on Christmas Eve to see if you can find the reindeer and possibly Rudolph’s red nose, NORAD has made it possible to track Santa’s whereabouts with their website, NORADSanta.org.

The website is now officially live, and while you can’t track Santa’s sleigh until he takes off on Christmas Eve (of course), the website has games, digital Christmas-themed books, and of course, it plays Christmas music.

It also has information on NORAD’s mission and its history of tracking Santa since 1955.

NORAD is a joint organization between the U.S. and Canada and stands for North American Aerospace Defense Command. Its purpose is to provide aerospace warning and protection for Canada and the continental United States, but who’s to say they can’t get in on the holiday spirit?