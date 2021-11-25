Volunteers help prepare Thanksgiving feast at The Lord’s Diner

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some Wichitans spent this Thanksgiving Day cooking up a feast at The Lord’s Diner in downtown Wichita.

KSN found workers preparing turkey, stuffing and green beans to feed approximately 1,000 people. A staff member said Thanksgiving is typically slower because people often receive free turkeys and fixings. However, she says preparing the meal is very rewarding.

“Well, it fills my heart with gladness to know that we are taking care of people that normally wouldn’t get taken care of,” said Darlene Engels.

KSN News talked to two volunteers. One said she celebrated Thanksgiving with her family last night and wanted to do something good today. Another said she comes weekly to help out.

“We didn’t have anything else to do, and I felt like it was good to give back to people that didn’t have anything,” said Trisha Powell, volunteer.

“I love it. This is such a blessing. It is the highlight of my week, and I don’t know. There is such a feeling knowing that you are helping other people,” said Jana Oelkers, volunteers on Fridays.

The Lord’s Diner exists to combat hunger in the community. The Diner’s singular mission is to serve a nutritious meal with dignity and respect to anyone who is hungry. For more on volunteering or making a donation, click here.