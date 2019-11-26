Breaking News
Volunteers help prepare turkeys for annual YMCA We Care Dinner

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday, volunteers helped prepare turkey for annual YMCA We Care Dinner

It is the 42nd year for the event which will be held at the Downtown YMCA on Wednesday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. It is for anyone in the community who would like a Thanksgiving meal.

The Lord’s Diner cooked 128 turkeys on Monday, and volunteers spent Tuesday deboning them for nearly 1,500 meals.

“It is a great thing we like to do at the YMCA. We have great partners that come together to help us implement it, including Lubrication Engineers, AGH, and our CB Bank and the Lord’s Diner who graciously help us put on the event as well as preparing the food,” said Tammi Krier, Greater Wichita YMCA.

“We can’t do it without volunteers. It is a great heartwarming experience. We have 5,000 volunteers that give their time to us each year,” said Paul Cater, Lord’s Diner.

During the event, coats and winter items will be given to those in need.

