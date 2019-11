FILE – In this Sept. 3, 2019 file photo, a Walmart logo is displayed outside of a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass. Walmart says it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs following a string of illnesses and deaths related to vaping. The nation’s largest retailer said Friday, Sept. 20 that it will complete its exit from e-cigarettes after selling through current inventory. It cited growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity regarding vaping products. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Walmart is dishing out more of its Black Friday deals.

The retailer unveiling its 37-page holiday sales circular at walmart.com, one of the most-anticipated holiday ads of the season.

Sure to grab attention: A $249 dollar iPad, $129 Apple Watch, and $129 AirPods.

A Philips 65-inch 4K smart TV for $278.

As in recent years, Walmart’s in-store Black Friday sale starts at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving.

Online deals start even earlier: 10 p.m. the night before Thanksgiving.

