Where and when can I watch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ this weekend?

Home for the Holidays

by: Matthew Knight, ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

If you like to celebrate Thanksgiving with Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang, make sure to set your DVRs for Sunday.

Last year, the internet was up in arms when Apple TV+ announced it would have the exclusive rights to the Peanuts holiday specials, essentially removing them from traditional broadcast TV.

This year, Apple TV+ will continue to stream “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” as well as make them available for free for one night on PBS.

You can watch Snoopy and the gang celebrate Thanksgiving for free on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m. on PBS Kansas and Smoky Hills Public Television.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

This iconic special will air on PBS on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories