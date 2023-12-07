WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Christmas is less than a month away! While Santa may be busy preparing for the big day, he is still making time for those on his list. The Grinch will also be making a few special appearances.
Below is a list of places where Santa and/or The Grinch are scheduled to stop before Christmas.
Interactive map:
The different colored Santa hats represent different dates. To view the key, click on the box in the top left corner of the map. You can also uncheck boxes to view specific days.
Multiple dates:
- Affordable Healing Alternatives
- Date: Dec. 9 and 16
- Time: 12-3 p.m.
- Address: 1014 W. 29th St. S.
- Info: Come see Santa, do some local shopping, and/or get a massage.
- Botanica
- Date: Through Dec. 30
- Time: 5:30-9:30 p.m.
- Address: 701 Amidon St.
- Info: Botanica’s annual Illuminations event will take place every night through Dec. 30. Enjoy over 2 million lights, a 62-foot tall Christmas tree, a Candyland walk-through, magical light displays, a carousel, festive treats through the concession stand, and, of course, a visit with Santa. Tickets are required.
- Cabela’s / Bass Pro Shops
- Date and time: By reservation
- Address: 2427 N. Greenwich Rd.
- Info: Make a reservation to get a free 4×6 photo with Santa, along with a sharable video. There is also a mailbox where your family can mail their letter to Santa.
- Chicken N Pickle
- Date: Dec. 10, 17, and 24
- Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Address: 1240 N. Greenwich Rd.
- Info: Enjoy a brunch buffet and capture a photo with Santa or The Grinch, who alternate weekends.
- Fulton Valley Farms
- Date and time: Various events with various dates
- Address: 5079 SW Fulton Rd. in Towanda
- Info: Fulton Valley Farms is offering several events this holiday season, including A Country Christmas, Supper with Santa, a Christmas Dinner, Pancakes with Santa, and private parties. Tickets are required.
- Melissa Kelly Imagery
- Date and time: By appointment
- Address: 310 W. Central Ave. Suite A in Andover
- Info: Book a photoshoot session with Santa.
- OJ Watson Park
- Date: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Dec. 23
- Time: Hours depend on the day
- Address: 3022 S. McLean Blvd.
- Info: Whether you purchase general admission tickets or the VIP Package, the Watson Christmas Express will take you to the North Pole to see Santa. Additional purchases may grant you festive treats, arts and crafts, holiday songs, and even a special gift.
- Prairie Pines Christmas Tree Farm
- Date: Select weekends
- Time: Hours depend on the day
- Address: 4055 N. Tyler Rd. in Maize
- Info: Visit Santa free of charge and enjoy the many other holiday festivities Prairie Pines has to offer.
- Towne East Square Mall
- Date: Through Dec. 19
- Time: Hours depend on the day
- Address: 7700 E. Kellogg Dr.
- Info: Take a photo with Santa and receive a free phone call from him. Photo packages are available for purchase. Reservations are encouraged. Walk-up guests are welcome.
Dec. 7-10
- Oakcrest Pet Hospital
- Date: Dec. 9
- Time: 3-5 p.m.
- Address: 12160 W. Central Ave.
- Info: Bring your entire family, including your pets, to have a photo taken with Santa. Photos courtesy of JJ’s Imagery. Gratuity is appreciated.
- Bailey’s Learning Academy
- Date: Dec. 9
- Time: 1-3 p.m.
- Address: 3590 N. Woodlawn
- Info: Get a photo with Santa and enjoy free arts and crafts.
- Bradley Fair
- Date: Dec. 7
- Time: 5-8 p.m.
- Address: 1900 N. Rock Rd. #108
- Info: Bakesale Treat Parlor is turning HomeGrown into Santa’s Cookie Workshop. Meet Santa, enjoy holiday beverages, professional photographs, cookie decorating kits, and holiday magic. Registration is required.
- Dave & Buster’s
- Date: Dec. 10
- Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Address: 2644 Greenwich Ct.
- Info: Enjoy a meet and greet and a morning of holiday fun. Tickets include breakfast, a $10 Power Card with unlimited video game play, early access to the store, and a personal photo with Santa.
- Delano
- Date: Dec. 10
- Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Address: 810 W. Douglas Ave.
- Info: During Holidays in Delano, take a picture with Santa, visit businesses, enjoy holiday activities, festive treats, and have a chance to win prizes.
- Johnson’s Garden Center
- Date: Dec. 9-10
- Time: 12-3 p.m.
- Address: Participating locations
- Info: Take a photo with The Grinch (in a Santa suit). Be sure to bring your own camera. Guests can also enjoy s’mores and Grinchy drinks (alcoholic and non) available from Wichita’s Xclusive Booze Truck.
- Kansas Global Holiday Market
- Date: Dec. 8-10
- Time: Hours depend on day
- Address: 275 S. McLean Blvd.
- Info: Meet Santa and have story time with Mrs. Claus and enjoy performances, activities, vendors, food, beverages, and gifts. Tickets are required.
- Naftzger Park
- Date: Dec. 9
- Time: 5-7 p.m.
- Address: 601 E. Douglas Ave.
- Info: Experience Wichita Park & Recreation’s free Winter Wonderland event. Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, roast s’mores by the fire pits, indulge in candy canes and cookies, look for The Grinch, capture memories in a photo booth, and enjoy hot cocoa, all while listening to holiday melodies.
- Northwest YMCA
- Date: Dec. 9
- Time: 8-10 a.m.
- Address: 13838 W. 21st St. N.
- Info: Enjoy an exclusive meet and greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as breakfast. Tickets are $6 in advance or $7 at the door.
- Old Cowtown
- Date: Dec. 8-9
- Time: 6-9 p.m.
- Address: 1865 W. Museum Blvd.
- Info: Stroll through Cowtown’s lamp-lit, carol-filled streets, enjoy hot chocolate, and meet Santa during Old Cowtown’s Victorian Christmas. Tickets are required.
- The Enchanted Mermaid
- Date: Dec. 9
- Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Address: 301 S. Meridian Ave.
- Info: Have photos taken with Santa or The Grinch for $25 and enjoy the holiday market.
- Wichita EAA Chapter 88
- Date: Dec. 9
- Time: 8-10 a.m.
- Address: 3406 N. Jabara Rd.
- Info: Enjoy a pancake breakfast with Santa, pictures with Santa, ornament making, and free airplane rides for ages 8-17 (weather permitting). Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children.
Dec. 16-17
- 47th Mail & Print
- Date: Dec. 16
- Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 4925 S. Broadway St.
- Info: Pictures with Santa.
- Girl Scout Troop 42156
- Date: Dec. 17
- Time: 1-4 p.m.
- Address: 360 S. Lexington Rd
- Info: Enjoy a holiday meet and greet with Santa, as well as cookies, hot cocoa, and a keepsake photo craft. Tickets are $5 per child. Adults are free.
- Jay Hatfield Honda Powerhouse
- Date: Dec. 16
- Time: 2-4 p.m.
- Address: 11212 E. Kellogg St.
- Info: Tell Santa your wish list and snap some festive photos.
- Midwest Kia
- Date: Dec. 16
- Time: 2-4 p.m.
- Address: 8725 W. Kellogg Dr.
- Info: Have your picture taken with Santa and enjoy some complimentary hot cocoa and festive treats.
- PetSmart
- Date: Dec. 16-17
- Time: By reservation
- Address: Participating locations
- Info: Book your free Santa photo at PetSmart’s Paws & Claus event. Appointments are recommended, and walk-ins may be accommodated. Photos may be taken on a personal device or on a store device which will then be delivered via email.
- Rusty Eck Ford
- Date: Dec. 16
- Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Address: 7310 E. Kellogg Dr.
- Info: Stop by Santa’s Pit Stop to have your picture taken with Santa and enjoy festive treats. RSVP to secure your magical moment with Santa.
- Sedgwick County Zoo
- Date: Dec. 16-17
- Time: 6-9 p.m.
- Address: 5555 Zoo Blvd.
- Info: Enjoy the Wild Lights winter finale weekend. Immerse yourself in the holiday music, enjoy the holiday lights, a special appearance from the Snow Queen sisters, and of course, Santa. Don’t forget to bring your camera!
- Stearman Field Bar and Grill
- Date: Dec. 16
- Time: 9 a.m.
- Address: 14789 SW 30th St. in Benton
- Info: Have breakfast with Santa at Stearman Field Bar & Grill.
- Twister City Harley-Davidson
- Date: Dec. 16
- Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 5427 Chuzy Dr.
- Info: Bring your cameras and take pictures with Santa (The Jolly Old Elf of Wichita).
Dec. 19-20
- Kansas Aviation Museum
- Date: Dec. 19
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Address: 3350 S. George Washington Blvd.
- Info: Enjoy a day with The Grinch (in a Santa suit). There will be time for photos, interactions, a showing of The Grinch, a scavenger hunt with prizes, crafts, and snacks. Admission is $5 a person. Children ages 3 and under are free.
- Kansas Aviation Museum
- Date: Dec. 20
- Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Address: 3350 S. George Washington Blvd.
- Info: Come meet Santa and his elves, share holiday wishes, take photos, explore the magic and science of Santa’s sleigh, festive treats, and even decorate cookies to take home.
Did we miss any? Send us an email or fill out our online contact form!