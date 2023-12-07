WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Christmas is less than a month away! While Santa may be busy preparing for the big day, he is still making time for those on his list. The Grinch will also be making a few special appearances.

Below is a list of places where Santa and/or The Grinch are scheduled to stop before Christmas.

Interactive map:

The different colored Santa hats represent different dates. To view the key, click on the box in the top left corner of the map. You can also uncheck boxes to view specific days.

Multiple dates:

Dec. 7-10

Dec. 16-17

Dec. 19-20

Kansas Aviation Museum Date: Dec. 19 Time: 10 a.m. Address: 3350 S. George Washington Blvd. Info: Enjoy a day with The Grinch (in a Santa suit). There will be time for photos, interactions, a showing of The Grinch, a scavenger hunt with prizes, crafts, and snacks. Admission is $5 a person. Children ages 3 and under are free.



Kansas Aviation Museum Date: Dec. 20 Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Address: 3350 S. George Washington Blvd. Info: Come meet Santa and his elves, share holiday wishes, take photos, explore the magic and science of Santa’s sleigh, festive treats, and even decorate cookies to take home.



Did we miss any? Send us an email or fill out our online contact form!