WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Christmas will be here sooner than you know it. There is no better time to buy a Christmas tree from a local business in Sedgwick County.

Here is a list of local businesses that sell live Christmas trees:

Hillside Nursery

Hillside Nursery’s Tree Farm is located at 9140 S. 55th Street East in Derby. Hours are 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Concolor Fir and other Christmas trees are sold here.

This local business also offers garlands, greenery, poinsettias and more.

Hillside Nursery has been going green since 1925.

For more information, like Hillside Nursery on Facebook.

Johnson’s Garden Centers

Johnson’s Garden Centers are located at 2707 W. 13th Street North and 6225 E. Shadybrook Street, both in Wichita. Hours at both locations are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Concolor or “White” Fir, Fraser Fir, Noble Fir and Nordmann Fir Christmas trees are sold here.

This local business also offers Aspen mulling spices, clever clips for heavy ornaments, Twisted Pepper dips and soups, custom-made holiday bows, worry-free candles, and so much more.

Johnson’s Garden Centers has been family owned and operated for over 90 years.

For more information, visit Johnson’s Garden Centers website.

Pine Lake Christmas Tree Farm

Pine Lake Christmas Tree Farm is located at 6802 Oliver in Derby. Hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Fir, Pine and Spruce Christmas trees are sold here.

Pine Lake Christmas Tree Farm has been family owned for three generations.

For more information, like Pine Lake Christmas Tree Farm on Facebook.

Prairie Pines Christmas Tree Farm

Prairie Pines Christmas Tree Farm is located at 4055 N. Tyler Road in Maize. Hours are 12 to 5 p.m. on Sundays, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

If you choose to cut down your own Christmas tree, you will have to schedule an appointment.

Austrian Pine, Canaan, Fralsam Fir, Fraser Fir, Scotch Pine and Virginia Pine Christmas trees are sold here.

This local business also offers horse-drawn hay-rack rides, hot chocolate and cookies served by the Maize High School music department, visits from Santa, and the occasional “train” ride for kids.

Prairie Pines Christmas Tree Farm has been in business for over 40 years.

For more information, like Prairie Pines Christmas Tree Farm on Facebook.

Treetop Nursery & Landscaping

Treetop Nursery & Landscaping is located at 5910 E. 37th Street North in Wichita. Hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Concolor Firs and Fraser Fir Christmas trees are sold here.

This local business also offers wreaths, garlands and Christmas decor.

Treetop Nursery & Landscaping has been in business for over 40 years.

For more information, like Treetop Nursery & Landscaping Inc. on Facebook.

Windy Knoll Tree Farm

Windy Knoll Tree Farm is located at 15630 E. 47th Street South in Derby. Hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Austrian Pine, Scotch Pine, Virginia Pine and White Pine Christmas trees are sold here.

This local business also offers custom wreaths, special ornaments, tree stands and other Christmas decor.

Windy Knoll Tree Farm has been locally owned and operated since 1980.

For more information, like Windy Knoll Tree Farm on Facebook.

If you cannot find a Christmas tree that suits you at a local business, many chain stores sell Christmas trees, such as Ace Hardware, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Menards, The Home Depot, Walmart and others.

Did we miss a location? Let us know by emailing connect3news@ksn.com.