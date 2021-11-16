Wichita church to give away more than 2,000 turkey dinners this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With a projected rise in the cost of turkeys this coming holiday season, many families may have to make decisions on what their Thanksgiving dinner looks like this year.

Central Community Church in Wichita is hoping to make that decision a little easier, as they plan to donate 2,500 frozen turkeys, along with other Thanksgiving food, this coming Saturday, Nov. 20.

“We know a lot of people are struggling,” Senior Pastor Bob Beckler said. “Finances are tight for some, or maybe a family recently lost a loved one. By sharing some food and a smile with our neighbors, we hope to bring a little joy to their lives. This is how we’re sharing the love and compassion of Jesus!”

The event will be totally drive-thru, so there will be no need for families to exit their vehicles. Each vehicle will receive one frozen turkey, and a bag of sides, which include traditional fixings of stuffing, potatoes, vegetables, and more.

The food is intended to feed four to six people. The turkeys were all donated by Cargill, and the sides were supplied by church members.

“All of the sides that we’re giving out have been donated by Central Community members. That’s how invested they are in loving on their community,” Beckler said. “We’ll have close to 200 of our people giving their time Saturday morning, handing out the food, directing traffic, and just being a smiling face. We’ll even have a place where people can pull off to have someone pray for them.”

Central Community Church is located at 6100 W. Maple St.

For more information on the event, you can visit Central Community Church’s website by clicking here.