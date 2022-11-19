WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thanksgiving is just a week away, and local churches worked with the Kansas Food Bank on Saturday to distribute turkey and other thanksgiving food to people in need.

Central Community Church in west Wichita hosted its annual turkey drive bright and early Saturday morning. Families had the chance to get a ham and all the fixings for a complete Thanksgiving meal for four to six people.

“We know that times are hard with food prices and things like that,” said the Executive Pastor of Central Community Church, Justin Mohr. “Just a little bit of extra help, sometimes people need and this is just one of the ways we can do that.”

On the south side of town, Bread of Life Church also had a big turnout as volunteers helped those in need get what they need to serve a Thanksgiving meal.

“We all feel the effects of the economy right now we are all struggling in various phases of financial issues, this just gives us an opportunity for those who aren’t as affected to help to volunteer to donate,” said Rob Merriman of Bread of Life Church.

And on the east side of Wichita, College Hill United Methodist Church hosted its 14th annual turkey drive. The church handed out around 250 turkeys.

“It has always been a huge event here for us people who need a little help with their Thanksgiving meal they get their turkey and they get their food and it just helps them put that on the table,” said Brian Sutton of College Hill United Methodist Church.

College Hill United Methodist Church says that while the cost was higher to serve those in need this year, the need was also higher than usual.

If you were unable to participate in today’s turkey drives, you can click here to find a pantry near you.