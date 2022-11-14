WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child is collecting for children in need around the world.

Donors can prepare shoebox gifts filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies. Click here for a step-by-step guide on How to Pack a Shoebox.

The boxes can be dropped off now during National Collection Week, Nov. 14 ­– 21. More than 4,500 drop-off sites nationwide are now open, including 25 in the Wichita area. Participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours by clicking here. Signs at each location will identify the drop-off location.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Operation Christmas Child will collect its 200-millionth shoebox.