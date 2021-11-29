Wichita East Branch YMCA Christmas tree lot supports good cause

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita East Branch YMCA Christmas tree lot will help YMCA youth programs.

A member said this year wasn’t easy in terms of getting the number of trees because of shortages. He also said shipping costs more than doubled.

However, he said the cost is worth it to support area children.

“We represent the East YMCA for our club, but the proceeds go into the general fund which helps the summer camps mainly,” said Clay Walter.

The tree lot is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m to 8 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. It is located in the parking lot of the Wichita Brewing Company at 6160 E. Central.