Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum hosting 38th annual Wreath Festival

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum is hosting its 38th annual Wreath Festival.

According to their website, you can enjoy holiday cheer, music or buy a gift for the holidays at the wreath festival.

For the event, the museum’s gift shop moved to the second floor DeVore Auditorium. There, holiday shoppers can shop an array of artful wreaths, decor items, baked goods, cards, books and other unique gift items.

The festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.on Thursday and Friday, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday.

In observance of capacity limits, the Historical Museum asks that you please call 265-9314 or email wschm@wichitahistory.org to reserve your “delay-free” admission.