Wichita Wagonmasters smoke 88 turkeys for families in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wagonmasters teamed up with the Honore Adversis Foundation, Jimmy’s Diner, and others to smoke 88 turkeys for Wichita families in need this Thanksgiving.

The Wagonmasters met at Wichita’s Cowtown for the event. The dinners will be delivered sometime this evening to families identified by police.

The Wichita Wagonmasters said it is the third year for the event and it has grown.

“Thanks to our partners, Sam’s Club and Honor Adversis and Jimmy’s Diner, we will provide a full meal to the families. Not just the turkey, there will be sides that go out with the birds,” said Ken Atnip, Wichita Wagonmaster. “What a great way to celebrate Wichita and the holidays, again just trying to put families together and make it enjoyable.”

Last year, the Wagonmasters smoked 50 for the families.

