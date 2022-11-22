WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wagonmasters smoked turkeys for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday on Tuesday.

Members from different organizations and businesses used 14 smokers to prepare the donated bird from Cargill. Arctic Glacier Ice furnished a trailer to hold the turkeys ahead of preparation.

“Once those birds are completed, they will be married with all the sides, and then, those individual meals will be packaged and sent out with the Honore Adversis group, who will be delivering them to all the families throughout Wichita that have been identified for this event,” said Ken Atnip, Wichita Wagonmasters.

Atnip said the members are planning to smoke 184 birds. Nearly 150 will be delivered to needy families. The rest will help feed those at Ronald McDonald House and Family Promise of Greater Wichita.

“We all come together to support this time of the year and feed families who truly need just a little help,” Atnip added.

The sides for the meals were donated by Jimmie’s Diner.