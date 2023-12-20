WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man is getting some new wheels just in time for Christmas.

Michael Khoury is the new owner of a 2023 Ford Bronco.

He won Rusty Eck’s Adopt a Cause annual fundraiser vehicle giveaway. The non-profit gave 45 charities tickets to sell. Buyers were entered into a drawing for either a Kia Telluride or a Ford Bronco.

Tickets for the drawing were given to local Wichita groups.

Khoury bought his tickets from the DUI Victims Center of Kansas.

“I just bought it without even thinking about it, and just because I always give donations for them whenever she asks, that’s why I did it. That’s why I did it. I didn’t even … She told me about it, but I didn’t really have two thoughts, I just said ‘OK, I’ll buy 20-30 tickets. Whatever it is, I’ll do that,'” said Khoury.

There were 45 charities that participated this year, including the American Cancer Society and the Substance Abuse Center of Kansas.

They raised almost $90,000. The groups that participated kept all of the proceeds.