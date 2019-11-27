Wichita’s Christmas tree lighting, lights on the river this Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The mayor and council will light a Christmas tree at 6 p.m. this Sunday, December 1, in Old Town Square, beckoning the holidays to Wichita. A special guest or two from the North Pole is expected to make an appearance.

Prior to the event, CityArts will be open for regular business hours from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday for visitors to enjoy the Gifts in the Gallery pop-up holiday art exhibit. Between 3 – 5 p.m., guests may also enjoy special activities including book signings from local author Sondra Langel and photographer Larry Schwarm (“Thursday Afternoon Cooking Club” and “Wichita Artists in Their Studios”) and a fun, free all-ages Gift Tag Make-and-Take Workshop.

There will also be demonstrations throughout CityArts, showcasing winter classes that begin in January and are open for enrollment now at WichitaCityArts.org.

Wichita Clean Streams will host Lights on the River from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Wichita Boathouse, 515 S. Wichita St. The event features family-friendly activities and will conclude with a floating light launch and stunning winter fireworks display. Spectators will enjoy holiday music, winter wagon rides, local fare from area food trucks, warm beverages and more. Floating lights will be available for $5, with proceeds going to Wichita Clean Streams.

Q-line trolleys will run between the Boathouse and Old Town Square from 5 – 9 p.m.

