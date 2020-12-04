Wichita’s tree lighting will be held virtually

Home for the Holidays

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Tree Lighting-WIPE VO-1.transfer_frame_1342_1543803769368.jpg.jpg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita’s holiday tree lighting will be streamed online on the City of Wichita’s Facebook page: Facebook.com/CityOfWichita.

The event will begin at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, December 6.

In consideration of the pandemic, the city is streaming the event virtually for the public to discourage gathering.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories