Wichita’s tree lighting will be held virtually

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita’s holiday tree lighting will be streamed online on the City of Wichita’s Facebook page: Facebook.com/CityOfWichita.
The event will begin at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, December 6.
In consideration of the pandemic, the city is streaming the event virtually for the public to discourage gathering.
