WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Winter Wonderland event has moved to Friday, Dec. 8, due to Saturday’s forecasted wind.

The event will be from 5-7 p.m. at Naftzger Park and is made possible by Wichita Park & Recreation.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand for the children to see, and the children will also be able to write letters to the North Pole.

Candy canes, cookies, hot chocolate, and smores will be handed out for free during the event.

There will also be a free photo booth that features festive scenes for families to capture a Christmas memory.

Mayor Brandon Whipple will also flip the switch to light the Mayor’s Tree.