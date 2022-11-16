WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Naftzger Park, 601 E. Douglas Ave, will be transforming into a winter wonderland from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Holiday cheer will be in the air at Winter Wonderland! City of Wichita

Holiday lights and decorations will be scattered throughout Naftzger Park as music fills the air.

Entertainment and activities that guests can enjoy include:

Roasting s’mores by one of the fire pits

Visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus and getting your photo taken

Watching out for the Grinch, as he’ll be lurking about the park

Drinking hot cocoa and listening to holiday music

Stopping by the City’s festive photo booth for a selfie or have your picture taken by their team

Write and send a letter to the North Pole

Munch on candy canes walking around Naftzger Park

Courtesy: City of Wichita

During the event, St. Francis Street will be blocked off from Douglas to Williams Street.

The event is open and free to the public.

The City of Wichita is looking for sponsors whose donations will go toward funding prizes, entertainment, food and activities. For more information, click here.