KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — Although it’s only August, some people are beginning to get into the Christmas spirit.

Enchant Christmas, the World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village, is coming to Kansas City, Kansas, this holiday season.

Enchant Christmas will take guests to a world full of Christmas cheer. The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village — Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light display — will span over 10 acres.

The event will be held at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas, and will run from Nov. 24 to Dec. 31.

To sign up for the presale, visit EnchantChristmas.com. Presale for tickets will start at 8 a.m. Sept. 6, and general ticket sales begin at 8 a.m. Sept. 12.

Here’s a list of things you can expect to see at Enchant Christmas in Kansas City:

The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze

Christmas Village

Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Seasonal food and beverages

Ice-skating trail

Booking is already open for group holiday parties here.