ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) – If this house in Rose Hill reminds you of the Griswolds, you’re not alone. It’s called the Griswold House of Rose Hill. A 15-year labor of love, all to bring joy to thousands every holiday season.

The classic 1989 movie, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” tells the story of Clark Griswold’s disaster to have a good old-fashioned Christmas. During the movie, Clark covers his house in lights until the entire house is aglow.

This Rose Hill house comes to life when it gets dark. Over 100,000 lights and 40 inflatables light up the community in Rose Hill every night. The owner of the house says he never thought it would get to this point.

With the flip of a breaker, the display begins to come to life.

“I have a guest book. People write in it. I had a bad year this year. This brought joy. I know kids are going to love it, but I really enjoy it when I see adults that get a real kick out of it,” said Michael Russell, owner of the home.

Russell started the project 15 years ago. He never set out to be famous.

“This was never the goal, but it’s kind of where I landed,” said Russell.

He says the community came up with the name for his display during COVID-19 when attendance skyrocketed. Russell now sees nearly 8,000 people in the month of December visit his house.

Incorporating a piece of who he is into the display.

“There’s a subtle skydiving theme to my display because I’m a skydiver, so I have a skydiving Santa, airplane, biplane, and hot air balloon, and a helicopter, and I’ve jumped out of all of those,” said Russell.

Courtesy: Michael Russell

Neighbors look forward to checking out the Griswold House, which Russell says takes over 3 months to set up.

For the Mellard family, their visit has become a family tradition with a special connection to the display.

“If the lights aren’t on, it’s a sad day in the Mellard household,” said Shelby Mellard, a mother who brings her two daughters to visit the Griswold House every year.

“We’ve been coming for at least four years because her name is Clark, and so we have to stand in front of Clark every year, and the girls go absolutely nuts,” said Mellard.

Russell says his neighbors have joined in on the fun by allowing him to expand into their yards.

The setup takes Russell about 30 minutes each night. The Griswold House is available for people to visit nightly until the end of the year, but be prepared: the line of cars waiting to see it can stretch an hour long.