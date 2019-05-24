Honor A Kansas Nurse

We have all been touched by the support of a caring nurse — a professional who is there to help in trying times.

KSN and Brad Pistotnik Law are passionate about the service nurses provide. We want to recognize the heroic work they do every day for their patients and their families and we need your help.

Fill out the form below to nominate a deserving Kansas nurse. Each month, Brad Pistotnik will donate $1,000 in the winner's name to the Kansas Nurses Foundation. So nominate a nurse who has made a difference in your life and help support Kansas nurses, thanks to Brad Pistotnik Law and Abogado El Toro.