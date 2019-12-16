Japan 2020

Breaking News
184th Air National Guard (Non-Essential) Abilene - USD 435 Andover - USD 385 Anthony-Harper - USD 361 API Meals on Wheels/Friendship Meals Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Ashland - USD 220 Attica - USD 511 Augusta - USD 402 Basic Beginnings Belle Plaine - USD 357 Berean Academy Buhler - USD 313 Caldwell - USD 360 Canton-Galva - USD 419 Central Christian Acdmy - Wichita Central Community Preschool - Wichita Central Plains -USD 112 Centre - USD 397 Chapman - USD 473 Chase County - USD 284 Chase-Raymond - USD 401 Cheney - USD 268 Circle - USD 375 Clearwater - USD 264 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cornerstone Classical - Salina Cowley County CC Derby - St. Mary Elementary Derby - USD 260 Douglass Public Schools - USD 396 Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 El Dorado - USD 490 Ell-Saline - USD 307 Ellinwood Public Schools - USD 355 Ellsworth - USD 327 Elyria Christian - McPherson Eureka - USD 389 Fairfield - USD 310 Faith Lutheran Preschool - Derby Flinthills - USD 492 Goddard - USD 265 Goessel - USD 411 Grace Med Health Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Haysville - USD 261 Herington - USD 487 Hesston - USD 460 Hoisington - USD 431 Holy Cross Lutheran - Wichita Holy Spirit Catholic -Goddard Honey Tree Branches and Academy - Wichita Hutchinson - USD 308 Inman - USD 448 Interlocal Learning Center #618 Joyful Noise Academy - Wichita Kingman-Norwich - USD 331 Krayola Korner - Haysville Lewis - USD 502 Lincoln - USD 298 Little River - USD 444 Lyons - USD 405 Macksville - USD 351 Madison-Virgil - USD 386 Maize - USD 266 Marion-Florence - USD 408 McPherson - St. Joseph Elementary McPherson - USD 418 Meals and Wheels - Wichita Moundridge - USD 423 Mulvane - USD 263 Newman University Newton - USD 373 Nickerson - USD 309 North Ottawa County - USD 239 Otis-Bison - USD 403 Peabody-Burns - USD 398 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Primrose School East and West Wichita Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Renwick - USD 267 Rose Hill Public Schools - USD 394 Rural Vista - USD 481 Salina - USD 305 Salina Area Technical College Sedgwick Public Schools - USD 439 Skyline Schools - USD 438 Smoky Valley - USD 400 Solomon - USD 393 South Barber - USD 255 Southeast Of Saline - USD 306 St John-Hudson - USD 350 St. Ceceilia - Haysville St. Peter Catholic School Schulte Stafford - USD 349 Sterling - USD 376 Sublette - USD 374 Sylvan Grove - USD 299 Twin Valley - USD 240 Valley Center - USD 262 Waconda - USD 272 Wichita - Friends University Wichita - Life Prep Academy Wichita - The Independent School Wichita - Trinity Academy Wichita - USD 259 Wichita Adventist Christian Acad. Wichita Catholic Schools Wichita Collegiate Wichita Friends Elementary School Wichita Montessori School Wichita Red Barn Child Care Wichita State University

