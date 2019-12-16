Japan 2020

Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
EARP in effect for Wichita
Live Now
Live Now
Watch KSN Kansas Today
Previous Alert
1
of
/
114
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
184th Air National Guard (Non-Essential)
1
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Abilene - USD 435
2
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Andover - USD 385
3
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Anthony-Harper - USD 361
4
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
API Meals on Wheels/Friendship Meals
5
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359
6
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Ashland - USD 220
7
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Attica - USD 511
8
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Augusta - USD 402
9
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Basic Beginnings
10
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Belle Plaine - USD 357
11
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Berean Academy
12
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Buhler - USD 313
13
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Caldwell - USD 360
14
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Canton-Galva - USD 419
15
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Central Christian Acdmy - Wichita
16
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Central Community Preschool - Wichita
17
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Central Plains -USD 112
18
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Centre - USD 397
19
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Chapman - USD 473
20
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Chase County - USD 284
21
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Chase-Raymond - USD 401
22
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Cheney - USD 268
23
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Circle - USD 375
24
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Clearwater - USD 264
25
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Conway Springs - USD 356
26
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Cornerstone Classical - Salina
27
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Cowley County CC
28
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Derby - St. Mary Elementary
29
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Derby - USD 260
30
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Douglass Public Schools - USD 396
31
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410
32
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
El Dorado - USD 490
33
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Ell-Saline - USD 307
34
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Ellinwood Public Schools - USD 355
35
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Ellsworth - USD 327
36
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Elyria Christian - McPherson
37
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Eureka - USD 389
38
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Fairfield - USD 310
39
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Faith Lutheran Preschool - Derby
40
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Flinthills - USD 492
41
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Goddard - USD 265
42
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Goessel - USD 411
43
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Grace Med Health
44
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Halstead-Bentley - USD 440
45
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Haven Public Schools - USD 312
46
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Haysville - USD 261
47
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Herington - USD 487
48
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Hesston - USD 460
49
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Hoisington - USD 431
50
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Holy Cross Lutheran - Wichita
51
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Holy Spirit Catholic -Goddard
52
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Honey Tree Branches and Academy - Wichita
53
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Hutchinson - USD 308
54
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Inman - USD 448
55
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Interlocal Learning Center #618
56
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Joyful Noise Academy - Wichita
57
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Kingman-Norwich - USD 331
58
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Krayola Korner - Haysville
59
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Lewis - USD 502
60
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Lincoln - USD 298
61
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Little River - USD 444
62
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Lyons - USD 405
63
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Macksville - USD 351
64
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Madison-Virgil - USD 386
65
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Maize - USD 266
66
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Marion-Florence - USD 408
67
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
McPherson - St. Joseph Elementary
68
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
McPherson - USD 418
69
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Meals and Wheels - Wichita
70
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Moundridge - USD 423
71
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Mulvane - USD 263
72
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Newman University
73
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Newton - USD 373
74
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Nickerson - USD 309
75
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
North Ottawa County - USD 239
76
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Otis-Bison - USD 403
77
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Peabody-Burns - USD 398
78
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Pretty Prairie - USD 311
79
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Primrose School East and West Wichita
80
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Remington-Whitewater - USD 206
81
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Renwick - USD 267
82
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Rose Hill Public Schools - USD 394
83
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Rural Vista - USD 481
84
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Salina - USD 305
85
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Salina Area Technical College
86
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Sedgwick Public Schools - USD 439
87
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Skyline Schools - USD 438
88
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Smoky Valley - USD 400
89
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Solomon - USD 393
90
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
South Barber - USD 255
91
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Southeast Of Saline - USD 306
92
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
St John-Hudson - USD 350
93
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
St. Ceceilia - Haysville
94
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
St. Peter Catholic School Schulte
95
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Stafford - USD 349
96
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Sterling - USD 376
97
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Sublette - USD 374
98
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Sylvan Grove - USD 299
99
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Twin Valley - USD 240
100
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Valley Center - USD 262
101
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Waconda - USD 272
102
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Wichita - Friends University
103
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Wichita - Life Prep Academy
104
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Wichita - The Independent School
105
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Wichita - Trinity Academy
106
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Wichita - USD 259
107
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Wichita Adventist Christian Acad.
108
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Wichita Catholic Schools
109
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Wichita Collegiate
110
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Wichita Friends Elementary School
111
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Wichita Montessori School
112
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Wichita Red Barn Child Care
113
of
/
114
Closings and Delays
Wichita State University
114
of
/
114
Japan 2020
Tokyo being billed as ‘Recovery Olympics’ — but not for all
Quest for Gold: USA’s Becca Mann Makes Swimming History in Hawaii
Coverage team announced for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo
PHOTOS: Crews work to complete Olympic venues in Tokyo
Olympic champion Biles to headline post-Olympic tour
Despite doping ban, Russian athletes prepare for Olympics
Russia faces next wave of punishment in endless doping saga
IOC’s Bach asked to intervene in Tokyo Olympic labor dispute
French language coming to Tokyo Olympics?
Murray, Djokovic looking forward to playing in 2020 Olympics
US baseball’s prospects struggle to reach Olympics
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Closings & Delays
Say ‘goodbye’ to robocalls: The TRACED Act passes through U.S. House
Weather
On Ronelle’s Radar: Winter Weather Advisory through Monday
T.J.’s Forecast: More snow tonight as Round #2 moves in