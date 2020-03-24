Aussie’s message to Olympians: Don’t be discouraged, adjust

1  of  2
Spirit AeroSystems suspends Boeing production work Tokyo Olympics officially postponed to 2021 by International Olympic Committee
Closings and Coronavirus changes
American Legion Post 180 Antioch Christian Church - Wichita Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Aussie’s message to Olympians: Don’t be discouraged, adjust

Japan 2020

by: JOHN PYE, Associated Press

Posted:
Patty Mills, Delon Wright

San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (8) drives around Dallas Mavericks guard Delon Wright (55) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Patty Mills for Prime Minister. In a statesman’s-style address, the San Antonio Spurs guard delivered a message to Olympians and to his fellow Australians who are dealing with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

With the NBA season suspended, and serious travel restrictions in play, Mills posted a video on social media from his home in Texas, “where we’ve been self isolated for the past almost two weeks,” to respond to the Australian Olympic Committee’s advice to its athletes to prepare for the Tokyo Games being delayed to 2021.

Sitting on a comfortable chair, and wearing shorts and a sweat shirt with OZ printed on the front, the three-time Olympian commended the Australian committee for its “proactive approach in handling this unprecedented crisis.”

“This message is for everyone in Australia, fellow Australian athletes …. and of course, anyone else who’d like to listen,” Mills said. “I’m absolutely gutted that this crisis has affected the largest international sporting event in the world. But just like everyone, athlete or not, the health of all these people remain the top priority. We’re all in this together.”

Mills was measured in his message, delivered with an Australian-themed backdrop including his gold Boomers No. 5 jersey draped over the corner of a canvas of the Olympic rings covered with hundreds of signatures. On a small table, there’s a boxing kangaroo and a doll draped with Australia’s indigenous flags.

“To my teammates, do not be discouraged by this adversity. As an Olympic athlete, your goal remains the same: To represent our country the best way possible and strive to be your very best,” he said. “Your goal doesn’t change. Just regroup, regather and adjust your preparation plans. Stay positive.”

The coronavirus has infected more than 382,000 people and killed more than 16,500 around the world. It started in China late last year and took a while to reach to Australia, where the death toll increased to eight on Tuesday.

The government has shut down pubs, clubs, cinemas and restaurants, imposed travel restrictions and all but closed the borders. Officials are urging residents to stay at home, or close to home, and to keep a distance of 1.5 meters (5 feet) to other people.

“Please, stay at home, and keep your distance,” Mills said. “The better we can control this virus, the better we can look after each other. And the better us athletes will be able to prepare to represent you once the Tokyo Olympics arrive.”

His hands clasped together, he closed with a message of unity: “Tokyo together.”

