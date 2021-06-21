Bryce Hoppel qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

EUGENE, Ore. (KSNT) – KU alumnus Bryce Hoppel finished third in the Men’s 800m final round, qualifying him for the Tokyo Olympics.
Hoppel finished the final round of the Olympic trials in 1:44.14, behind Clayton Murphy and Isaiah Jewett.
“I left it all out there and glad to represent this incredible United States, and just my family and everybody,” Hoppel said. “It’s such an incredible feeling.”
At the University of Kansas, Hoppel set the 800m Indoor School Record, with a time of 1:46.46. He was also a 2019 800m Indoor National Champion, and a first-team All-American.
The first round of the Olympic Men’s 800m is July 31. The semifinals are on August 1, and the finals are on August 4.