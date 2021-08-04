Day 13: What to watch Wednesday night, Thursday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

USA’s Grant Holloway competes in the men’s 110m hurdles semi-finals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 4, 2021. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Grant Holloway and Ryan Crouser eye world records, the knockout rounds hit the semifinals in multiple sports, and the U.S. has gold medal bouts in wrestling and boxing. Here’s a look at what’s in store for an action-packed Day 13 at the Tokyo Olympics.

Primetime on NBC

Thursday night in primetime, NBC’s Olympic coverage starts with a live beach volleyball semifinal featuring U.S. duo April Ross and Alix Klineman. The broadcast will also feature several live track & field finals, including Will Claye in the men’s triple jump, Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs in the men’s shot put, and Grant Holloway in the men’s 110m hurdles.

NBC Primetime: Aug. 4

Start Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Golf

After a sweltering day on the golf course, American Nelly Korda (67) sits in a two-way tie for second just one shot behind Round 1 leader Madelene Sagstrom (66) of Sweden.

Her sister Jessica Korda finished the opening day with an even 71, and countrywoman Danielle Kang shot a 69 to sit in a tied seventh place. Lexi Thompson (71) rounded out the American contingent at +1 for the day after losing her caddie due to heat. Reigning Olympic champion Inbee Park of South Korea went two under par to stay in the mix heading into the second round.

Women’s Golf, Round 2

Start Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Live Streams: Part 1 (5:30 p.m. CT) Part 2 (8 p.m. CT)



Beach Volleyball

April Ross and Alix Klineman seek a spot in the gold medal match as they face Anouk Vergé-Dépré and Joana Heidrich of Switzerland. Ross and Klineman went undefeated in pool play and won both of their round of 16 and quarterfinal games 2-0. The Swiss pair had one Pool A loss (0-2 to Canada) but found their stride again in the round of 16 and quarterfinals.

USA (April/Alix) vs. SUI (Verge-Depre, A./Heidrich)

Start Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch

Skateboarding

The last skateboarding event to take place at the Tokyo Games will be the men’s park contest. While Japan has dominated the medals thus far—they’ve won five of the nine medals overall, including all three gold medals—it will be the Brazilians and the Americans favored to reach the podium in this event. Brazil is led by longtime park standout Pedro Barros and will also have contenders in Luiz Francisco and Pedro Quintas, while the U.S. will field a strong trio of skaters in Heimana Reynolds, Cory Juneau and Zion Wright.

The host nation will have one name familiar to fans of the Winter Olympics though. Ayumu Hirano, the two-time snowboard halfpipe silver medalist, will represent Japan in this event, and although he’s a longshot to make the final, he can certainly be seen during the qualification round.

Men’s Skateboard Park Qualifying and Final

Start Time: 7 p.m. CT (qualifying), 10:30 p.m. CT (final)

TV Channel: CNBC

Live Stream: Watch

Track and Field: First Session

The first of the day’s two medal events in track is the men’s 110m hurdles. Americans Grant Holloway and Devon Allen posted the two fastest times of the semifinals en route to qualifying for the final. Holloway is the reigning world champion in this event and ran the No. 2 time ever at June’s U.S Olympic Trials. Two world records have already been set on the track in Tokyo, and Holloway could push for a third.

Also in this session, Ryan Crouser (USA) defends his Olympic men’s shot put title five years after going golden in Rio. Crouser holds both the Olympic record and world record (set in June at U.S. Trials), but fellow American Joe Kovacs, who won silver at the Rio Games, and New Zealand’s Tom Walsh are expected to be his biggest competition. A victory would make Crouser the first American since 1956 to win back-to-back Olympic shot put events.

And in the other field event, American Will Claye, who has won silver at each of the last two Olympics, looks to finally upgrade to a gold medal in the men’s triple jump.

Track: Men’s 110m Hurdles Final & More

Start Time: 7 p.m. CT

Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Field Finals

Men’s Triple Jump (9 p.m. CT / Watch)

Men’s Shot Put (9:05 p.m. CT / Watch)

Men’s Basketball

After dispatching Spain in the quarterfinals behind Kevin Durant‘s 29 points, the U.S. men’s basketball team heads to the semifinals to play Australia for a spot in the gold medal game. While Team USA will be the favorite, this game can’t be taken for granted, considering that Patty Mills and the Aussies defeated the U.S. in an exhibition game last month.

The winner of that game will face the winner of Slovenia vs. France. Luka Doncic‘s stellar play throughout the Olympics has kept Slovenia unbeaten and turned it into a legitimate contender, while France has already beaten the U.S. once during this tournament.

United States vs. Australia

Start Time: 11:15 p.m. CT

Live Stream: Watch

Slovenia vs. France

Start Time: 6 a.m. CT

Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch

Boxing

No American man has won boxing gold since Andre Ward in 2004, but Duke Ragan could end that drought when he faces Russian boxer Albert Batyrgaziev in the men’s featherweight final. The day’s boxing session begins at 1:00 a.m. ET, and Ragan’s bout (scheduled for 2:35 a.m. ET) will be the last one of the session. Ragan is one of three U.S. men hoping to bring home gold—Richard Torrez Jr. has already advanced to the super heavyweight final, and Keyshawn Davis is one win away from reaching the lightweight final.

Day 13 Boxing Bouts

Start Time: 12 a.m. CT

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Water Polo

The U.S. is two wins away from a third straight Olympic title in women’s water polo, and up next will be a semifinal match against the ROC. Earlier in this tournament, U.S. attacker Maggie Steffens became the all-time leading scorer in Olympic history. If the U.S. gets past the Russians, they’ll play the winner of the other semifinal between Spain and Hungary (5:40 a.m. CT, watch here).

United States vs. ROC

Start Time: 1:30 a.m. CT

TV Channel: CNBC

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Soccer

The U.S. women’s soccer team exited the gold medal conversation with a 1-0 loss to Canada in the semifinal, but will have to put that behind them and move on to the bronze medal match against Sam Kerr and Australia. The two teams played to an uneventful 0-0 draw during the group stage, but with an Olympic medal at stake, this matchup should prove to be more lively.

Bronze Medal Match

United States vs Australia

Start Time: 3 a.m. CT

Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Sport Climbing

The first-ever Olympic sport climbing final arrives with the men’s combined event. Athletes will compete in each of the three main disciplines of sport climbing—speed, bouldering and lead—with the final rankings being determined by their overall result across all three disciplines. Eight athletes qualified for the final, including U.S. competitors Colin Duffy and Nathaniel Coleman, and Japanese gold medal favorite Narasaki Tomoa.

Men’s Combined Final

Start Time: 3:30 a.m. CT

Live Stream: Watch

Wrestling

For the third time in four days, the U.S. will have at least one athlete wrestling in a gold medal final. So far, Tamyra Mensah Stock has claimed gold and Adeline Gray has taken silver, and now two more Americans will leave with a medal of their own. Helen Maroulis, who upset Japanese legend Saori Yoshida in 2016 to become Team USA’s first female wrestling champion, will have her opponent in the women’s freestyle 57kg final determined earlier in the competition day. Also wrestling for gold will be 2018 world champion David Taylor, who goes against Hassan Yazdanicharati (IRI) in the men’s freestyle 86kg final.

Wrestling Finals

Start Time: 4:15 a.m. CT

TV Channel: Olympic Channel

Live Stream: Watch

Track and Field: Second Session

In the day’s second track session, the U.S. will look for its 20th gold medal in the men’s 400m, and 23-year-old Michael Norman could be the one to bring it home. This is Norman’s first Olympics, but he already has U.S. Trials winner and 2019 Diamond League champion on his resume. He’ll face tough competition in the form of current world No. 1 Steven Gardiner of Bahrain.

Over in the field, Team USA’s Katie Nageotte is a contender in the women’s pole vault final. Sandi Morris, the 2016 silver medalist, was injured during the qualifying round (after breaking her pole on an attempt) and missed the final.

Track: Men’s 400m Final & more

Start Time: 4:45 a.m. CT

Live Stream: Watch

Field Finals

Women’s Pole Vault (5 a.m. CT / Watch)

Men’s Field Hockey

Men’s field hockey wraps up at the Tokyo Games with a pair of medal matches. The bronze medal match between Germany and India gets underway at 8:30 p.m. CT (watch here), with the gold medal match between Australia and Belgium going off at 6 a.m. ET. Australia, currently ranked No. 1 in the world, and Belgium, winners of the 2018 World Cup, were the only teams that finished group play unbeaten.

Gold Medal Match

Australia vs. Belgium

Start Time: 5 a.m. CT

Live Stream: Watch

Baseball

After beating the Dominican Republic on Wednesday to avoid elimination, the United States now heads into a semifinal game against South Korea. The winner will play Japan in the gold medal game two days later, while the loser will face the Dominican Republic in the bronze medal game.

United States vs. South Korea