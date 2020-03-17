LIVE: IOC ‘fully committed’ to Olympics success, despite postponed trials

1  of  69
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Ark City closing some public facilities Arkansas City - USD 470 Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Central of Burden - USD 462 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Dighton - USD 482 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellis - USD 388 Fairfield - USD 310 Graham County - USD 281 Great Bend - USD 428 Hamilton - USD 390 Hays - USD 489 Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Nickerson - USD 309 North Newton Mennonite Central Committee Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Regal Theaters Rolla - USD 217 Salina Public Library Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stockton - USD 271 The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353 Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - The Senior Employment Job Fair Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Century II Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield - First United Methodist Church

LIVE: IOC ‘fully committed’ to Olympics success, despite postponed trials

Japan 2020

by: Kate Winkle

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Although Olympic trials in March and April have been postponed, the International Olympic Committee is still “fully committed to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.”

In the United States, rowing, wrestling, canoe/kayak and shooting trials are among those postponed. Currently, diving, gymnastics, swimming and track and field trials are still scheduled for May and June.

One of the affected athletes is Emily Schmieg, a rower who was supposed to begin her trial Tuesday. So far there’s no date for a new trial, which means no way to qualify for the Olympics.

“It’s hard,” Schmieg said. ‘You don’t want to think that 4, 6, 8 years of work is just gone in a flash with something you can’t control, but at the same time we still have hope that there will be some resolution that allows us a chance to qualify for the Olympics.”

Athletes usually work to precisely time their training to peak during trials and at the Olympics, which is made more difficult by postponements.

“We’re all in the same boat,” Schmieg said. “Nobody can go race so we have to bring each other up to stay strong in a really trying time. Both in sport of a sports sense and a global sense.”

While she hopes the Olympics don’t get canceled, Schmieg says she hopes the IOC makes a decision that is safest for athletes, volunteers and coordinators.

Pole vaulter Sandy Morris said like many Olympic athletes, she’s stuck without places to go to train safely. She said she may be able to drive 14 or 15 hours to South Carolina to be with her parents.

“We have this crazy scheme — my dad wants to build a pole vault pit put in in their neighborhood which he has been doing for years,” Morris said. “Maybe this will be the thing that pushes him over the edge and makes that actually happen so then I’ll go train in my parents neighborhood for a month or so.”

Still, she says its hard to keep focused on training, but she’s working to tune out the distractions and make the best of it.

“It does not feel like an Olympic year, just with everything going on right now, everything is canceled and so many people are talking about ‘Oh there’s no chance that Tokyo is going to happen,'” Morris said. “And I just have to push that out of my brain and have help because we don’t know what this thing is gonna look like in a month or two.”

Other athlete reactions

WOOD-TV’s Jack Doles spoke to a number of athletes about how they’re feeling about and preparing for their events amid the coronavirus crisis. Here’s what they had to say:

“Just a lot of unknown. It seems like we’re in kind of a horror movie a little bit. Just because there’s a lot of scare and uncertainty,” said Bethany Galat, a swimmer and Texas A&M graduate.

“The Olympics, if they postponed it that would be devastating. Or if they cancelled, it would be a heartbreaker.”

Tiger Johnson, Boxer

Boxer Keyshawn Davis is in Colorado Springs, and concerned about returning home to Virginia, which he says is “basically shut down.”

“In boxing, in sports, there are obstacles in that sport,” Davis said. “Whether it’s personal or open as this virus is. You just gotta overcome this obstacle, like every other obstacle.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories