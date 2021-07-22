Monica Abbott one-hits Canada as U.S. wins 2nd prelim game

FUKUSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Monica Abbott pitched a one-hitter, center fielder Haylie McCleney and second baseman Ali Aguilar combined with catcher Aubree Munro to throw out the potential tying run at the plate in the sixth inning and the United States beat Canada 1-0 for a 2-0 start in softball.

Amanda Chidester hit an RBI single in the fifth off loser Jenna Caira that scored McCleney. McCleney went 3 for 3 with a walk and has reached base seven times in the two games.

Trying to regain the gold medal they lost to Japan in 2008, the Americans are getting just enough offense.