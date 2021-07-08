Olympics bans fans after Tokyo declares COVID-19 emergency

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, the Olympic rings are visible atop the Olympic Tower in Beijing. Groups alleging human-rights abuses in China are calling for a full boycott of the Beijing Olympics, which is sure to ratchet up pressure on the International Olympic Committee, athletes, sponsors, and sports federations. A coalition of activists representing Uyghurs, Tibetans, residents of Hong Kong and others, issued a statement Monday, May 17, 2021 calling for the “full boycott,” eschewing lesser measures like “diplomatic boycotts” and negotiations with the IOC or China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

TOKYO (Reuters) — The Tokyo Olympics will take place without spectators, organizers said Thursday, as a resurgence in the pandemic forced Japan to declare a coronavirus state of emergency for the capital that will run throughout the event.

Although widely expected, the move marked a sharp turnabout from just weeks earlier, when organizers said they aimed to hold the global sporting showpiece with limited spectators.

“It is regrettable that we are delivering the Games in a very limited format, facing the spread of coronavirus infections,” Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said following talks between government officials, Tokyo organizers and Olympic and paralympic representatives.

“I am sorry to those who purchased tickets and everyone in local areas.”

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said it was essential to prevent Tokyo, where the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant was spreading, from becoming the source of another wave of infections.

The ban all but robs the Tokyo Games, which are scheduled to run from July 23 to Aug. 8, of their last hope for pomp and public spectacle.

Once seen as a chance for Japan to stand large on the global stage after a devastating earthquake a decade ago, the showpiece event was delayed by the pandemic last year and has been hit by massive budget overruns.

Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa said organizers had agreed to hold the Games without spectators in Tokyo and to decide according to the local situation for venues outside of the capital.

Medical experts have said for weeks that having no spectators would be the least risky option, amid widespread public fears that an influx of thousands of athletes and officials will fuel a fresh wave of infections.

Additional reporting by Rocky Swift and Eimi Yamamitsu; Writing by Antoni Slodkowski and David Dolan; editing by John Stonestreet.