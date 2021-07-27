Tokyo 2020: Gold Medal moments

Through Tuesday’s events in Tokyo, the United States has won nine Olympic gold medals.

See who won and watch those events below:

Alaska’s Lydia Jacoby wins shock 100 breast gold, beats King

The women’s 100m breaststroke gold medal remains in American hands, but not the expected ones. Defending Olympic champ Lilly King came up shy behind Alaskan teenager Lydia Jacoby in a surprise finish. WATCH HERE

Why winning gold in surfing means so much to Carissa Moore

Team USA’s Carissa Moore talks about why her gold medal in surfing means that much more to her after growing up in Hawaii. WATCH HERE

Americans Vincent Hancock and Amber English take gold in skeet

Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking the gold medal in the women’s and men’s skeet at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

American shooter Amber English outlasted defending champion Diana Bacosi of Italy and world record-holder Wei Meng of China to win women’s skeet at the Tokyo Olympics. WATCH HERE

After a nine-year interruption, Vincent Hancock regained his throne as the Olympic champion in men’s skeet shooting in Tokyo, earning his third gold medal overall in the event. WATCH HERE

USA’s Anastasija Zolotic wins first Olympic taekwondo gold

United States’s Anastasija Zolotic holds her gold medal during a ceremony for the taekwondo women’s 57kg at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

USA’s Anastasija Zolotic defeated ROC’s Tatiana Minina to win her first Olympic taekwondo gold medal at just 18 years old. WATCH HERE

USA’s Lee Kiefer wins gold in women’s foil

Lee Kiefer of the United States celebrates winning the women’s individual Foil final competition against Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

USA’s Lee Kiefer defeated ROC’s Inna Deriglazova, the reigning Olympic champion, in the gold medal match of women’s foil on Sunday. Kiefer becomes the first American to win gold in women’s foil. WATCH HERE

U.S.’s William Shaner wins gold medal, sets Olympic record

William Shaner, of the United States, competes in the men’s 10-meter air rifle at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

20-year-old William Shaner earned the gold medal for men’s 10m air rifle at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, setting an Olympic record in the process. WATCH HERE

Chase Kalisz wins 1st Tokyo swim gold, Litherland silver

With a win in the men’s 400m individual medley, Chase Kalisz claimed the United States’ first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics. Fellow American Jay Litherland finished behind him for silver. WATCH HERE

U.S. takes 4x100m free relay for Dressel’s first Tokyo gold

The United States claimed the first men’s relay medal of the Tokyo Olympic Games as Caeleb Dressel teamed up with Blake Pieroni, Bowe Becker and Zach Apple to blow past the field. WATCH HERE