Tokyo 2020: Gold Medal moments

Through Tuesday’s events in Tokyo, the United States has won nine Olympic gold medals.
See who won and watch those events below:
Alaska’s Lydia Jacoby wins shock 100 breast gold, beats King
The women’s 100m breaststroke gold medal remains in American hands, but not the expected ones. Defending Olympic champ Lilly King came up shy behind Alaskan teenager Lydia Jacoby in a surprise finish. WATCH HERE
Why winning gold in surfing means so much to Carissa Moore
Team USA’s Carissa Moore talks about why her gold medal in surfing means that much more to her after growing up in Hawaii. WATCH HERE
Americans Vincent Hancock and Amber English take gold in skeet
American shooter Amber English outlasted defending champion Diana Bacosi of Italy and world record-holder Wei Meng of China to win women’s skeet at the Tokyo Olympics. WATCH HERE
After a nine-year interruption, Vincent Hancock regained his throne as the Olympic champion in men’s skeet shooting in Tokyo, earning his third gold medal overall in the event. WATCH HERE
USA’s Anastasija Zolotic wins first Olympic taekwondo gold
USA’s Anastasija Zolotic defeated ROC’s Tatiana Minina to win her first Olympic taekwondo gold medal at just 18 years old. WATCH HERE
USA’s Lee Kiefer wins gold in women’s foil
USA’s Lee Kiefer defeated ROC’s Inna Deriglazova, the reigning Olympic champion, in the gold medal match of women’s foil on Sunday. Kiefer becomes the first American to win gold in women’s foil. WATCH HERE
U.S.’s William Shaner wins gold medal, sets Olympic record
20-year-old William Shaner earned the gold medal for men’s 10m air rifle at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, setting an Olympic record in the process. WATCH HERE
Chase Kalisz wins 1st Tokyo swim gold, Litherland silver
With a win in the men’s 400m individual medley, Chase Kalisz claimed the United States’ first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics. Fellow American Jay Litherland finished behind him for silver. WATCH HERE
U.S. takes 4x100m free relay for Dressel’s first Tokyo gold
The United States claimed the first men’s relay medal of the Tokyo Olympic Games as Caeleb Dressel teamed up with Blake Pieroni, Bowe Becker and Zach Apple to blow past the field. WATCH HERE