Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 20: Nathan Chen of Team United States reacts during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition on day sixteen of the Beijing 2022 Winter…
BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 20: Nathan Chen of Team United States reacts during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition on day sixteen of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 20, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)