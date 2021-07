WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- Sedgwick County is outpacing the rest of the counties in the state when it comes to the COVID-19 delta variant. Fifty of the state's 94 new cases of the delta variant reported over the weekend are in Sedgwick County. (See the county-by-county cases in the charts below.)

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says four more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, and 30 more Kansans were hospitalized over the weekend. The state does not track recoveries.