Wichita athlete wins bronze at Tokyo Paralympics

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Wichita State sprinter Deja Young sprinted her way to a bronze medal in the 100m T47 for Team USA at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Lisbeli Marina Vera Andrade of Team Venezuela won the gold and Brittni Mason of Team USA won the silver.
In the 2016 Paralympics, Young (then a rising junior at WSU) took golds in the T47 100 and 200-meter dashes in Rio de Janeiro.
A native of Mesquite, Texas, Young was born with a brachial plexus injury that limits mobility in her right shoulder, which affects her ability to sprint.
She competed for Wichita State from 2014-18, earning Second Team American honors as a freshman on a 4×100 team that placed 16th at the NCAA Outdoor Championships and ended her career with WSU top-10 marks in four different events.
After graduation, she moved west to Chula Vista, Calif., home of the U.S. Olympic Training Center, to train and compete professionally.