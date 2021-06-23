Wichita’s Kelsey Stewart getting ready to head to Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Kelsey Stewart is getting ready to head to the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Tonight from 5:30 to 7:30, there will be a send-off for Stewart at the Blitz Facility in the 4200 block S. Meridian Ave.

Before earning her spot on Team USA, Kelsey attended Maize High School and completed her softball season at the University of Florida in 2016. She played for the United States women’s national softball team.

Back in 2018, the team earned its place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games. The games were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Click above to watch a story KSN News did on Stewart last August.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories